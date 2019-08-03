Morawski, Elizabeth J. SUFFOLK, Va. Elizabeth J. Morawski departed this life for her eternal home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1929, a daughter to George Bink and Mary Stevenson Bink-Loomis. Elizabeth worked as an office manager at Myer Bressen Inc. and enjoyed family vacations on Friends Lake, dancing, gardening, and baking. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Morawski; her son, Christopher Morawski; her sister, Delores Young; and her brother, Robert Bink Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Caron (Tom) Morawski-Lowe; her grandchildren, Bre Lowe, Brandon Lowe, Stephen Morawski, Michael Morawski, and Christina Morawski; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on August 8, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, 1389 Central Ave, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 3, 2019