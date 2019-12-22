Pone, Elizabeth J. ALBANY Elizabeth "Liz" Pone, 72 of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home, after a long battle with renal disease. Born on August 27, 1947, in Hudson to Conrad and Ardith Heintz, Liz was a promising ballet dancer in her youth, before moving on to earn a degree from Albany Business College. She was a social worker for Medicaid for many years, before taking early retirement from New York State. Liz is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Savage and son-in-law, George; her sister, Barbara Zentmire; her brother, Arthur Heintz; four nieces and nephews; and her friend and companion, Ed Maikels. She was predeceased by her parents; her close friend and ex-husband, Frank Pone; and her second husband, Robert Datillo. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the tremendous care and compassion that the staff at Rotterdam-Schenectady Dialysis Center, Brookdale Assisted Living, and Daughters of Sarah provided during the last years of Elizabeth's life. No services will be held, according to Liz's wishes. If desired, the family suggests donations to in her honor, at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. To light a candle in Liz's memory, or leave her family a message on their guestbook, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019