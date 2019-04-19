Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Jane Polando. View Sign

Polando, Elizabeth Jane ALBANY Elizabeth Jane Polando, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Elizabeth (Lansing) Zeller. Elizabeth graduated from the Cathedral Academy and attended The College of Saint Rose until her father's death. Elizabeth returned to school and graduated from Mildred Elley. She was employed with the N.Y. Telephone Company as a stenographer in the accounting department and later in the local commercial engineering department. After nearly 40 years of service, Elizabeth retired from the directory department as a manager. During World War II, Elizabeth was a Red Cross Gray Lady and volunteered at the maternity unit at the former Albany Hospital (Albany Medical Center). A devout Catholic, Elizabeth was a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany, and was a member of the Ladies Charity. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Alfred Polando; her brother, Charles J. Zeller Jr.; sister-in-law, Jeff May Zeller; and niece, Margaret Zeller. Survivors include many relatives, close friends and her dear friend and caretaker, Robert F. Wallace. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Elizabeth's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







