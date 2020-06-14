Reynolds, Elizabeth Jones TROY Elizabeth Jones Reynolds, 99, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Teresian House Albany after a long illness. Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was daughter of the late Harold L. Jones Sr. and Elizabeth H. Edmunds Jones; a stepmother, Agnes E. Grosbeck Jones; and wife of the late Henry S. Reynolds. She had resided in Troy since the age of two and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Betty was a homemaker. She was a life member of School 12 PTA in South Troy for many years and one of the originator and organizers of the bookstore. She was a member of the Troy Women's Club, the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, an election poll sitter, the First Presbyterian Church of Lansingburgh, the Woodside Presbyterian Church in Troy and the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill. Survivors include her children, Gwyneth (Donald) MacPhail, Peter C. (Bonnie Nieman) Reynolds, Gail A. (Bruce) Baker, Jill C. (Fred) Keyes and Scott H. (Nancy) Reynolds, Troy; daughter-in-law, Jackie Reynolds; a brother, Gary L. Jones, 12 grandchildren, Shari Moe, Lori (Todd) Bunkofshe, Cheley (John) Limner, Cory Reynolds, Colby (Laura) Reynolds, Joshua (Colleen) Reynolds, Christine (Denise Roy) Baker, Karen Cunning Baker, Bradley Reynolds, Curtis (Jenny) Keyes, Rebecca (Colin) Vogel and Jeffrey (Ashley Janiszewski) Reynolds; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Kirk H. Reynolds; and a brother, Harold L. Jones Jr. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth J. Reynolds to the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, 2215 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.