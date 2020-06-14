Elizabeth Jones Reynolds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reynolds, Elizabeth Jones TROY Elizabeth Jones Reynolds, 99, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Teresian House Albany after a long illness. Born in Johnstown, Pa., she was daughter of the late Harold L. Jones Sr. and Elizabeth H. Edmunds Jones; a stepmother, Agnes E. Grosbeck Jones; and wife of the late Henry S. Reynolds. She had resided in Troy since the age of two and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Betty was a homemaker. She was a life member of School 12 PTA in South Troy for many years and one of the originator and organizers of the bookstore. She was a member of the Troy Women's Club, the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, an election poll sitter, the First Presbyterian Church of Lansingburgh, the Woodside Presbyterian Church in Troy and the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill. Survivors include her children, Gwyneth (Donald) MacPhail, Peter C. (Bonnie Nieman) Reynolds, Gail A. (Bruce) Baker, Jill C. (Fred) Keyes and Scott H. (Nancy) Reynolds, Troy; daughter-in-law, Jackie Reynolds; a brother, Gary L. Jones, 12 grandchildren, Shari Moe, Lori (Todd) Bunkofshe, Cheley (John) Limner, Cory Reynolds, Colby (Laura) Reynolds, Joshua (Colleen) Reynolds, Christine (Denise Roy) Baker, Karen Cunning Baker, Bradley Reynolds, Curtis (Jenny) Keyes, Rebecca (Colin) Vogel and Jeffrey (Ashley Janiszewski) Reynolds; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Kirk H. Reynolds; and a brother, Harold L. Jones Jr. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth J. Reynolds to the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, 2215 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved