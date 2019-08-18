|
Putnam, Elizabeth Kay ROUND LAKE Elizabeth Kay Putnam (Zamjohn), 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald P. Putnam, Sr. Elizabeth worked in the Payroll and Pensions Department for General Electric in Schenectady. After almost 30 years, she retired in 1986. She was an active and much-loved member of the Grace Community Church. Born and educated in Schenectady on March 5, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Jessie Allen Zamjohn. She had one sister, the late, Barbara Scrafford (husband, Donald); and one brother, Edward (Charlene) Zamjohn). Elizabeth had five children, Cristin Carter, Laurie (Duane "BG") Luse, Lisa Schermerhorn, Michael (Sarah) Alford and Eric Alford. Her ten grandchildren include Thaddeus, Nicole, Carrie, Jeffrey, Michael, Kayla, Nicholas, Anna, Delanna and Riley. In addition, she had nine great-grandchildren. Step-children include Scott, Ron, Randy, Adam, and Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to her wake on Thursday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and to her service which will follow beginning at 12 p.m., both in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Donations may be sent to Grace Community International, c/o Andrew Jacob, 168 Eastern Union Turnpike, Averill Park, NY 12018, in memory of Elizabeth Kay Putnam. Please express on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfunerlhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019