Lillis, Elizabeth Kerwin TROY Lillis, Elizabeth "Elsie" Kerwin, 77 of Troy, passed away in her daughters home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elsie was born on August 24, 1941 to the late Joseph F. and Elsie M. Kerwin of Troy. She was the wife of the late Edward F. (Ned) Lillis, her true love and best friend of 65 years. Elsie attended Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by LaSalle School in Albany for 31 years as a cook for the Christian Brothers. Elsie enjoyed cooking, shopping, camping at her campsite at Alpine Lake but especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Elsie leaves behind her daughters and son-in-laws, Laurie (John) Keating of Troy, MaryAnn Yost of Watervliet, Christine (John) of Loudonville, Patricia Lillis of Wynantskill. She also leaves behind her grandsons, John J. Keating IV of Troy, John D. Richards, Jr. of Selkirk, Nicholas C. Richards of Loudonville, and Patrick M. Richards of Troy; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Elizabeth Catherine Richards of Selkirk; a brother, Joseph (Barbara) Kerwin; and sister Joanne Matthews of Troy; several nieces; and nephews; and her fuzzy friends "Max" and "Buster". Elsie is predeceased by her son-in-law Bruce Yost; her grandson Edward Francis (Ned) Keating; her brother Ronald J. Kerwin; and her other fuzzy friends "Jake" and "Bear". Funeral service for Elsie will be held on Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205







336 Third Street

Troy , NY 12180

