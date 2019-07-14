Abbott, Elizabeth L. "Betty" AVERILL PARK Elizabeth L. "Betty" Abbott, 84 of Plattsburgh and a longtime resident of Averill Park, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Born on November 1, 1934, in Troy, Betty was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred Congdon Wells; and wife of the late John Abbott Sr. Betty was raised in Troy and spent most of her life in Averill Park where she raised her 12 children. Elizabeth was active in the Church of the Covenant United Methodist and the Pawling Avenue Methodist Church. She enjoyed the Troy Senior Center and the Plattsburgh Seniors. Betty loved her time at the Circle Theatre Players in Averill Park, writing stories and telling them to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. Betty always gave unconditional love to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Ruth (William) Jones of Troy, Sandra (Michael) Doyle of Averill Park, Kathy (John) Bubie of Poestenkill, John (Nancy) Abbott Jr. of Averill Park, Patricia (Dennis) Leonard of Colorado, Barbara (Michael) Hadden of East Greenbush, Janice Bink of Florida, Nancy (Harold) Turner of Troy, Carol (Duane Cole) of Oneonta, Gail (Charisse) Phillips of Rensselaer, James (Christina) Abbott Sr. of Poestenkill and William Abbott of Wynantskill; her beloved companion Joseph Gaito of Plattsburgh; her sister Jane (Duane) Curtis of Oregon; and her brother David (Nellie) Wells of Pittstown. Also survived by 32 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Betty was the grandmother of the late Paul Dodge Jr. and John Abbott III; and sister of the late Shirley Apple. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, in the funeral chapel with interment in the Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. If desired, donations in memory of Elizabeth Abbott may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019