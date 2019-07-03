Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth L. "Betty" Campoli. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Rd Watervliet , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Campoli, Elizabeth L. "Betty" ALBANY Elizabeth L. Campoli, "Betty," 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born on October 16, 1940, in Albany she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Fredricks) and William Evans. Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Campoli. Raised in Albany, Betty graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School in 1958. Betty worked for the Telephone Company before starting her family. While her children were in grade school she was a lunch mom at St. James School. After raising her family she returned to work as a customer service manager at Price Chopper Supermarket in Loudonville. Betty liked to shop, cook, bake, travel and care for friends and family. She was always willing to take in family members who needed a place to stay. She loved to spend time and travel with her cherished grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her children, Kim Malinoski (TJ) and Don Campoli (Bill Lawrence). She was the loving "Nannie" to Courtney Sluus (Ryan) and Kevin Malinoski (Sophia Lookretis). Betty is also survived by her siblings, Donna Burger (the late Bart), Robert Evans (Vicky), Joseph Evans, and Patricia McLaughlin (King). Betty is also survived by her lifelong friends, Eileen Nichols and Doris Barr. Betty also leaves her cousin, Sharon Ingoldsby; and nephew Bill Lasher who was like a son to her; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was predeceased by her daughter Kelly Campoli and two infants at birth. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Lasher, William Evans (Marie), Jane O'Neill and Ronald Evans (Lori Johnson). Betty's family would like to give a special thanks for the staff at Daughters of Sarah for their love and care given to Betty and the family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the of Northeastern New York online at







