Elizabeth L. "Betty" Richards
Richards, Elizabeth L. "Betty" ALBANY Elizabeth L. Richards, "Betty," 77 of Albany, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Lourinia. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Alcohol and Substance Abuse. Betty was a lifetime member of the Italian American Community Center, and a business coordinator for the Louise D. Miller School of Baton Twirling. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Iona Allen. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ronald Richards Jr.; daughters, Stashia Martin, Johnna Martin and Stefanie Allen; granddaughter Izabella Martin, whom she raised as her own; brother Louis Lourinia; and sister-in-law Judith Lourinia. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 4-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2020.
