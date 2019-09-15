Guest Book View Sign Service Information McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island 147 Hudson Avenue Green Island , NY 12183 (518)-273-0042 Send Flowers Obituary

LaChapelle, Elizabeth "Betty" GREEN ISLAND Elizabeth "Betty" LaChapelle, 78, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her son's home in Schodack, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Albany on December 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Baumis Payne. Betty lived in Green Island for many years. She was the wife of the late Charles LaChapelle, who died in 1995 and had previously been married to the late Robert Breault. Betty had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy for over 30 years, receiving the honor of being named Employee of the Year. She was a direct care nurse for many years until being promoted to a nursing position in the Employee Health Office, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting and bowling at the Troy Bowl and Green Island Lanes, especially with her "Buddies" during tournaments. She was passionate about all of Mother Nature's creatures and her backyard visitors will miss her generous care. She was the beloved mother of Robert (Donna) Breault, Yvonne (Lee) Snide, Bret (Cathy) Breault and William (Linda) Breault; sister of Patricia Wagner, Steven Payne, George Gross and the late Francis, Richard, Michael and Caroline May Payne; and dear friend of Rose Shulusky. Betty is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside her husband, Charles, in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and because of Betty's love for animals, the family has requested that contributions be made in her memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit







