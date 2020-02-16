LAUENSTEIN Elizabeth Join us for a celebration of Elizabeth Lauenstein's life (March 19, 1965- September 5, 2019). Though we grieve our loss, there is joy, too, in having known and loved such a special person. An artist and photographer at heart, Liz was known for her thoughtful gestures, knack of finding the perfect stocking stuffers, pottery skills and nature inspired photographs taken on Cape Cod and in the Capital District. A graduate of Norwich High School, N.Y. and Wagner College, N.Y. she settled in Albany and enjoyed a long career with the English Department at the University of Albany. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Please join us for a celebration of life to tell stories, look at old pictures and see some of Liz's creative art. Stop in and share a memory on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Ave. Albany, N.Y. Online condolences www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020