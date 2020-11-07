1/1
Elizabeth M. Bernhard
Bernhard, Elizabeth M. HALFMOON Elizabeth M. Bernhard, 96 of Summerfield Circle, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland. She was born on April 1, 1924, in Manhattan and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Lallinger. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Bernhard Sr. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. She was the devoted mother of Robert J. Berhard Jr. of Clifton Park, and Christine (Robert) Bernhard-Schwarz of Halfmoon; sister of the late Margaret Lallinger Smith; cherished grandmother of Robert Bernhard III and Michael Bernhard; great-grandmother of Maia Bernhard, Gavin Bernhard, Mason Bernhard, Kaylee Bernhard and Alex Bernhard; and is also survived by her goddaughter, Elizabeth Bailey. The funeral will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Church in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to www.healthwellfoundation.org For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Church
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
