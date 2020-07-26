1/
Elizabeth M. Elze
{ "" }
Elze, Elizabeth M. DELMAR Elizabeth M. Elze, age 85, passed away suddenly surrounded by family on July 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late James and Margaret Coleman. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Elze; her brother, James; and her sister, Margaret Leyden. She retired as a manager from the N.Y. Telephone Company. She was a longtime season ticket holder following the Siena Saints basketball team. Elizabeth volunteered in the food pantry at St. Margaret Mary's Church and at the Methodist Church in Delmar. Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Ronald (Mary Ann); sister-in-laws: Margaret Coleman and Elizabeth Tobin; special nephew, John (Cathy) Tobin; cousin, Michael (Dottie) Ray; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday July 30, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be private in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
