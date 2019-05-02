Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Lascaris. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Memorial service 7:30 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 440 Whitehall Road Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services Graceland Cemetery Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lascaris, Elizabeth M. EAST GREENBUSH Elizabeth M. Lascaris, 89, passed away at Rosewood Nursing Home on Easter, April 27, 2019, day of the resurrection, the holiest of days in the Greek Orthodox religion. She truly took the Express Lane to Heaven. Affectionately known as Bessie, she was born in Cohoes on November 16, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Theodora Mengepe. She was also the loving and devoted wife of the late George James Lascaris for 43 years. Her parents immigrated from Greece in the mid 1920's, and in 1940 the family moved to Guilderland where she grew up on the 260-acre family farm on Church Road. A close childhood and family friend, author, Athena V. Lord wrote of the farm adventures with Bess in her children's book: Zap and Zoe. After graduating from Albany High School, she became a successful model for the Betty Campbell Modeling Agency in Albany for several years. Modeling for JG Myers, Whitney's, Flahs and M. Solomons. Known for her striking beauty, many thought she looked like a young Judy Garland. On September 7, 1952, she married George James Lascaris and was later a devoted caregiver to her husband for 31 years after he was stricken with MS. She worked for the Fuller Brush Company and retired from Winthrop Sterling Drugs after 25 years of service. Elizabeth was a dedicated member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. She is survived by her daughter Theodora A. Lascaris and her son-in-law Andrew H. George; step-grandchildren, Sara (Will) Roth and Brian George (Meaghan); step-great-granddaughter Sloane Ophelia Roth; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved son James G. Lascaris who passed away February 8, 2019. She was also predeceased by her siblings, George Mengepe, Constance (Connie) Kostas and Andrew Mengepe (infant). The family would like to thank the Rosewood Nursing Home for their professionalism, care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Elizabeth's family on Friday, May 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A Trisagion memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday, May 4, at 9:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany at 10 a.m. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow at Graceland Cemetery, Albany. To leave the family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit











