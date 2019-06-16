Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Lindskoog. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Memorial service 2:00 PM Stephen's Episcopal Church 16 Elsmere Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lindskoog, Elizabeth M. DELMAR Elizabeth M. Lindskoog, 96, entered eternal life peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Germany and at a young age came to the United States and was raised in New York State. Elizabeth worked for over 30 years as a teacher's aide in the Elsmere Elementary School. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed talking with people, especially children. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Elizabeth was a faithful parishioner and Sunday School teacher for many years at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Delmar. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Gus P. Lindskoog. Survivors include her children, Arthur H. Lindskoog, Chris W. Lindskoog, Wendy Lindskoog (Geoffrey Hoderath) and Lynn M. Lindskoog (Elbert Watson); grandchildren, Kyle (Kristine) Lindskoog and Scott Lindskoog; and great-granddaughter, Alexa Van Galen. Elizabeth was also predeceased by her brother, Frederick Schleifer. The family would like to thank The Community Hospice and the Home Health Aides, Jessica, Lucy, Shelley, Mary, Lisa and Michelle for their dedicated and loving care for Mom. A memorial service will be held for Elizabeth on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. in Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar. Because of Elizabeth's love for her church and children, the family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers a contribution in memory of her to St. Stephen's Pre-K Academy, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054.







Lindskoog, Elizabeth M. DELMAR Elizabeth M. Lindskoog, 96, entered eternal life peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Germany and at a young age came to the United States and was raised in New York State. Elizabeth worked for over 30 years as a teacher's aide in the Elsmere Elementary School. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed talking with people, especially children. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Elizabeth was a faithful parishioner and Sunday School teacher for many years at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Delmar. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Gus P. Lindskoog. Survivors include her children, Arthur H. Lindskoog, Chris W. Lindskoog, Wendy Lindskoog (Geoffrey Hoderath) and Lynn M. Lindskoog (Elbert Watson); grandchildren, Kyle (Kristine) Lindskoog and Scott Lindskoog; and great-granddaughter, Alexa Van Galen. Elizabeth was also predeceased by her brother, Frederick Schleifer. The family would like to thank The Community Hospice and the Home Health Aides, Jessica, Lucy, Shelley, Mary, Lisa and Michelle for their dedicated and loving care for Mom. A memorial service will be held for Elizabeth on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. in Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar. Because of Elizabeth's love for her church and children, the family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers a contribution in memory of her to St. Stephen's Pre-K Academy, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close