Lindskoog, Elizabeth M. DELMAR Elizabeth M. Lindskoog, 96, entered eternal life peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Germany and at a young age came to the United States and was raised in New York State. Elizabeth worked for over 30 years as a teacher's aide in the Elsmere Elementary School. She was a very sociable person and enjoyed talking with people, especially children. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Elizabeth was a faithful parishioner and Sunday School teacher for many years at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Delmar. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Gus P. Lindskoog. Survivors include her children, Arthur H. Lindskoog, Chris W. Lindskoog, Wendy Lindskoog (Geoffrey Hoderath) and Lynn M. Lindskoog (Elbert Watson); grandchildren, Kyle (Kristine) Lindskoog and Scott Lindskoog; and great-granddaughter, Alexa Van Galen. Elizabeth was also predeceased by her brother, Frederick Schleifer. The family would like to thank The Community Hospice and the Home Health Aides, Jessica, Lucy, Shelley, Mary, Lisa and Michelle for their dedicated and loving care for Mom. A memorial service will be held for Elizabeth on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. in Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar. Because of Elizabeth's love for her church and children, the family would like you to consider in lieu of flowers a contribution in memory of her to St. Stephen's Pre-K Academy, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019