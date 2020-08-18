McHale, Elizabeth M. LATHAM Elizabeth M. McHale, 101 of Latham, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey Burke in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham on Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com