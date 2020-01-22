O'Hare, Elizabeth M. ALBANY Elizabeth M. Clune O'Hare, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Scotia, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Thornton Clune. Lib worked as a secretary for N.Y.S. Law Department for 25 years, retiring in 2019. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and an avid quilter. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John C. O'Hare; children, Catherine Insero (Michael) of Albany, Daniel O'Hare of Westerlo and Sean O'Hare (Elizabeth) of Merrimac, N.H.; also survived by eight grandchildren; her daughter-in-law Deana; her sister-in-law Susan Clune; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Clune. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lib's family on Thursday, January 23, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020