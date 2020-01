O'Hare, Elizabeth M. ALBANY Elizabeth M. Clune O'Hare, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Scotia, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Thornton Clune. Lib worked as a secretary for N.Y.S. Law Department for 25 years, retiring in 2019. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and an avid quilter. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John C. O'Hare; children, Catherine Insero (Michael) of Albany, Daniel O'Hare of Westerlo and Sean O'Hare (Elizabeth) of Merrimac, N.H.; also survived by eight grandchildren; her daughter-in-law Deana; her sister-in-law Susan Clune; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Clune. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lib's family on Thursday, January 23, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com