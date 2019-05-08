Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Pallone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pallone, Elizabeth M. EAST GREENBUSH Elizabeth M. Pallone, "Betty," age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was born on November 30, 1927, in Albany. As a graduate of Albany High School, Elizabeth was a legal secretary becoming a self-employed court reporter until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (DiSanti) of Runnemead, N.J.; two sons, John and his wife Kim, and Joel whom all are from the Albany area along with five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald E. Clark of Middleville, N.Y. A memorial service will be held in the First Reformed Church, 110 N. Pearl St., Albany on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. where friends and family are welcome to celebrate Elizabeth's life with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the s Project in memory of Elizabeth.



