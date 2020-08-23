Powell, Elizabeth M. SYRACUSE, N.Y. Elizabeth M. Powell entered eternal life with her two daughters by her side on August 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on January 14, 1932 to Lenora and Michael Horan in Albany N.Y. She resided most of her life in Albany and her later years in Syracuse, N.Y. She is survived by her daughters, Lenora Uram (Stephen) and Lisa Smith (Thomas); her brother, William Horan (Linda); grandchildren, Ashley Rewakowski and Robert Hughes; one great-grandchild, Jacob Rewakowski; along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Edmund (Ted) Powell; her sister, Marjorie Jones; and her brother, John Horan. She was a beautiful woman, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother caring and quiet but always listening, not just talking to talk. She took everything in and then shared words of advice. She was in contact constantly with her children to make sure they were happy and safe, and she loved and looked forward to her nighty check-ins with her brothers (and sister when she was still here). No matter how she was feeling she wanted to know you were ok first. Besides loving her family, she loved Italian food (especially pizza and angel hair pasta with extra extra sauce), back in the day she loved her soap operas (General Hospital/Bold and the Beautiful), and more recently Dancing With The Stars. She loved music, mostly instrumental, (George Winston and Yanni) but she made an exception for Besame Mucho and Dean Martin. She loved the piano and could play it like she was a professional pianist, her long slender fingers were made for it. She also loved to teach piano to her daughters or whoever wanted to sit on the bench next to her. She made it fun and easy no matter how many times you would mess up, we would just start over. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Elizabeth's family on Tuesday, August 25, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Elizabeth's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle Street, Albany. Masks and social distancing are required. Please enter the church using the side doors. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave Elizabeth's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com