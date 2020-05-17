Elizabeth M. Sharp
Sharp, Elizabeth M. RAVENA Elizabeth M. Sharp, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, with her loving granddaughter by her side at the Pines at Catskill. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence (Woodley) Morris. Survivors include son, Edward W. Sharp; granddaughter, Diane (Bob) Travis; grandsons, Brian (Gerta) Sarr and Robert Sarr; great-granddaughters, Sarah (Joe) Azzari and Emily Travis; great-grandson, Bradley Sarr. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, George Sharp; daughter, Suzzanne Sarr; grandson, Edward Sharp; and sister, Nancy A. Morris. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

