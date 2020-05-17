Vojnar, Elizabeth M. ROTTERDAM Elizabeth M. Vojnar died peacefully at Evergreen Commons, East Greenbush, on April 29, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1921, at the Rotterdam family home where her parents, William Vincent Vojnar and Sadie Pallack Vojnar, lived and raised their family. She took care of her sister Emma for many years. She loved taking care of her chickens and ducks that were purchased at fairs or the laSallete Fathers. She loved flowers, berries and vegetable gardening. She was predeceased by her sister Emma Vojnar; brother William S. Vojnar; and sisters-in-law, Grace Vojnar, Doris E. Vojnar; and nephew Jack Vojnar. She is survived by her brothers, Rudy Vojnar of Schenectady and Robert W. Vojnar (Peggy) of Florida. Also survived by nieces, Dorie (Doris), Katy (Kathy), Audrey, Sharon, Christine and Connie; nephews, Robert Jr. Michael, Tommy, Billy, Randy, Dan, Shawn, Bobby; several great-nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend, niece Ella Krajewski. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY, 12303 or St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY, 12047.