Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442

Malanga, Elizabeth Maria ALBANY Elizabeth Maria Malanga, 77, of Albany passed away early Tuesday morning on March 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving husband by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Elizabeth, known as "Betty" to everyone who knew her, was born to Carmine and Elizabeth Mastroianni of Bronx, NY on April 13, 1942. She was one of three children. She married Joseph Malanga in April of 1961. They moved to upstate New York in 1969, where they raised five children. Betty worked as a waitress for many years, before working at both Anne Lee Nursing Home and Albany County Nursing Home, where she retired as a dietary supervisor in 2005. She survived a massive stroke in 2007 which severely limited her physically but not spiritually. She was a fighter, able to ambulate with a walker right up until her passing. Elizabeth was a fun loving woman with a pleasant and vibrant personality, a caring woman with a generous spirit and infectious smile. She would help anyone in need. She was loved by everyone who knew her, even if you just met her. Betty loved to go out to eat, going shopping and to the casinos. But her favorite activity was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Every summer for the past 10 years or so, she would attend a large family reunion, which was the highlight of her year. She was able to see many family members from all over the country at the reunion. She is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph; her children, Joseph Jr., Lisa (Rick) Flynn, Carolyn (Todd) Nolte, Carmine (Alicia) Malanga, and Elizabeth (Geroge) Palmer. Her eight grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Alyssa, Lindsay, Andrew, Emilie, Alexis and Nicholas; and her three great-grandchildren, Ansley, Madison and Sean. There will be no viewing or public service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a memorial service with immediate family and friends at a later date not yet determined.







