Martin, Elizabeth (Cassidy) CHARLOTTE, N.C. Elizabeth "Betty" (Cassidy) Martin, 99, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, after a long illness. Betty was born in Albany to the late Cyril and Anna Cassidy. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and Albany Business College. Betty was a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Delmar and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte, N.C. She loved to golf and was a member of Normanside Country Club in Delmar for many years. Betty is survived by her children, Michael Martin and his wife, Eileen, of Indian Trail, N.C. and Mary Martin of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Michael Carmody and his wife, Alicia of Weaverville, N.C., Philip MacTaggart of Asheville, N.C., Jacqueline Rosati and her husband, John of Asheville, N.C., Kevin Martin and Gregory Martin of Charlotte, N.C. She is also survived by four great-grandsons, Thomas J. and Quinn Carmody, Dominic and Jack Rosati. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, John "Jack" Martin; her daughter, Jacqueline; brother, Cyril Cassidy; and her sisters, Catherine Burns and Ann Pritchard. The family is extremely grateful to the staff of The Sanctuary at Stonehaven for their loving care of Betty these past few years in keeping her safe and content and to Dr. Charles Edwards of Memory and Movement Charlotte for his constant support. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. Interment will be in the Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
