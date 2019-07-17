Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" McCauley. View Sign Service Information Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 (518)-374-1134 Send Flowers Obituary

McCauley, Elizabeth "Betty" CANANDAIGUA Elizabeth "Betty" McCauley, 88, formerly of Schenectady, died at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Betty was born in Troy to the late Theodore and Helen Arsenault Julien and graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1949. She worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for many years. Betty was very active with the Schenectady Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians when she lived in Schenectady. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John H. McCauley Sr. who died in 2011; her daughter, Lisa McCauley; and brother, Ted Julien. She is survived by her son, John H. McCauley Jr. and daughter Patricia A. McCauley; and a brother William (Charlene) Julien. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at the funeral home Thursday at 6:45 p.m. to conduct a service. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 or to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY, 12302.







