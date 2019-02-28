Obituary Guest Book View Sign

McMullen, Elizabeth "Beth" (Terpening) JERICHO, Vt. Elizabeth "Beth" (Terpening) McMullen of Jericho, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beth was born on March 26, 1944, to the late Max and Anna (Eaton) Terpening. After graduating from Duanesburg Central School, class of 1961, as valedictorian of her class, she continued her education at American University where she graduated cum laude, majoring in English. Beth taught English and reading in the Schalmont School District for several years before deciding to acquire a degree in nursing. She received her R.N. degree with honors from Albany Medical School of Nursing. Soon after, she met and married fellow classmate, Alan McMullen, and moved to Jericho. Beth served for many years as a nursery school teacher at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Jericho, and was a member of the Jericho Covenant Community Church in Essex, Vt. Her talents in painting, art and flower gardening were readily shared among her family and community. Predeceased by her brother, Laudlin, Beth is survived by her husband Alan; daughter, Lyra McMullen of Jericho; sons, Ivan McMullen of Jericho and Max (Megha) McMullen of Seattle, Wash. Beth is also survived by her brother, Abram Terpening of Pittsfield; sister, Maxine Terpening of Clifton Park; as well as several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 10, in the Jericho Covenant Community Church in Essex, Vt.



Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close