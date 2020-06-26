Mogor, Elizabeth CLIFTON PARK Elizabeth Mogor, age 98 of Clifton Park, passed away on June 24, 2020. Her remarkable life began in Marcalto, Hungary on April 1, 1922, as the 11th child of the late JÃ³zsef and Rozolia Lorincz. After living through tumultuous events in Hungary, including World War II, Elizabeth, her husband Jeno Mogor, and young daughter came to the United States in 1956 as refugees and started a new life. Settled in Manchester, N.H., the family welcomed their second child into the world. Within a few years, the family relocated to Central New Jersey, where they lived for over 50 years. Elizabeth was ahead of her time and did it all. She worked full-time and tirelessly devoted herself to the care of her family and perfect home. She and Jeno always encouraged in their children a love of fine culture, as well as all things Hungarian, and were exemplary role models for them. They gave their children the opportunities they did not have. Elizabeth's fantastic baking, cooking, sewing, and needle arts expressed her love for family and friends in both the United States and Hungary. As her children entered their teen years, Elizabeth was motivated to elevate her own professional experience from factory worker seamstress to data entry administrative assistant. She retired in 1982 as an independent seamstress crafting sample dresses for stores such as Lord & Taylor. In 2000, she joyfully welcomed her only grandchild, Adrien Mogorsmith, upon whom she ceaselessly doted. Widowed in 2004, Elizabeth moved to Clifton Park in 2011, where she enjoyed spending time with close family. Daughters, Cornelia Mogor and Jeanette Mogor and granddaughter Adrien, as well as all who knew her, will miss her kind nature and indomitable spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, N.Y. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, N.J.