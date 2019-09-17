Hood, Elizabeth "Liz" Mulford GREENWICH Elizabeth Mulford Hood, 71, a resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, in her home with her brother, Alan and her sister, Helen at her side. She was born on March 13, 1948 in Orange, N.J., to the late Gail and Alan Hood. Liz will always be known for her irrepressible sense of humor and her love of books. She most recently worked at the New York State Department of Education after 24 years as an executive of WMHT Public Broadcasting. Before that, she owned the former Montana Bookstore in Saratoga Springs. Liz sang in the trio Huxtable Christensen and Hood for 44 years. She also enjoyed singing in the choir of Bethesda Episcopal Church. A favorite pastime was spending summers with her family at their cottage at Glenburnie-on-Lake George. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Owen McGehee.She is survived by her siblings, Alan C. (Ann) Hood Jr., of Chambersburg, Pa., John F. (Hope) Hood of Lee's Summit, Mo. and Helen L. Hood of Saratoga Springs; nephew Christopher M. Hood of Nyack, N.Y.; nieces, Abigail E. Hood of Fairlee, Vt. and Emily P. Hood of Kansas City, Mo., and numerous family members and friends. Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019