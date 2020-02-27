|
|
Moak, Elizabeth "Liz" Nolin COHOES Elizabeth "Liz" Nolin Moak, "Nana-Nina," 91 of Ogden Mills, Cohoes, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Liz was born in Cohoes, and was the daughter of the late Alfonse and Helen Tierney Nolin. She was educated at St. Joseph's School and graduated from Cohoes High School. She was employed for 33 years at Cohoes Bowling Arena and also worked for School 4, Harmony Hills, St. Anne School for girls and Golden Krust Bakery. Liz loved summers at Queen Village Campground in Warrensburg and spent many winters in Florida. She was a resident of Ogden Mills Plaza for 21 years and had many dear friends, especially Diane and Joe Vautrin. She was the life of the parties and enjoyed Bingo and Rummy Cube with the friends. She had a special relationship with the "Island Girls" and grieved for her dear friend Del O'Hara when she passed. As much as Liz loved her family and friends, she also loved the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Moak Sr.; her brother William (Yogi) Nolin; and her sisters, Helen Banker and Mary Bechard. Beloved mother of Laurie (Tom) Carter of Cohoes, William (Bette) Moak of East Nassau, Robert (Ruth) Moak Jr. of Cohoes and Mary Beth (Eric) Daurio of Troy. Also survived by her brother Stephen; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Nolin; her grandchildren, Gregory (Jess) Amyot, Bryan (Ashley) Moak, Michael Moak and Kelly (Chad) Woodrow; and her great-grandchildren, Alyson, Kacee, Cameron, Miles and Kenneth. Several nieces and nephews and her dear cousin Marilyn (Tom) Sadlemire, also survive her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 4 p.m. and the family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be at a later date. Throughout her life she loved all her pets and children's pets and planned to reunite with them all at the Rainbow Bridge. In lieu of flowers, and out of respect for her love of children and animals, please make a contribution in Liz's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, or to Cohoes Fire Toys for Cheer, or to Community Hospice. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020