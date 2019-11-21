Alcorn, Elizabeth R. MONUMENT, Colo. Elizabeth "Betty" Rouillard Alcorn, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 4, 2019. She had recently moved to a care facility in Monument, Colo. to be closer to family. Betty was born in Norwood, Mass. on June 23, 1928. She graduated from Newton-Wellesley Nursing School in Newton, Mass. as an R.N., promptly bought a car and set off to engage in life. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her brother S. Bruce Rouillard of Olympia, Wash.; and is survived by her sister, Marcia Blech of Anderson, S.C. Betty is also survived by her three children, Laurie Alcorn Davis (Randal) in Hartwell, Ga., Deborah Lynn Wilson (Mark) in Exeter, N.H., and John Armer Alcorn (Teri) in Monument, Colo. She had four grandchildren: Maura Davis in Denver, Kyleen Shyer in Nashville, Corsica Wilson in Los Angeles and Armer Alcorn in Bradenton, Fla.; and one great-grandson, Hudson Shyer, who fulfilled her wish to be a great grandmother! Betty, a dedicated organ donor, decided to offer her brain to further research with the Fragile X Foundation. The University of California, Davis has been the beneficiary of her request. Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic condition caused by a full mutation of the FMR1 gene. It is a leading genetic cause of autism. A service celebrating Betty's life will be held at 11 a.m. on December 9, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of East Greenbush. Her remains will be interred with Bob's in the family plot in Port Stanley, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, Betty desired donations be sent to further Fragile X research. Donations, made payable to U.C. Davis Foundation, may be sent to Health Sciences Development, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150, Sacramento, CA 95820. Please note on the check or in a note designating FXTAS research, in memory of Betty Rouillard Alcorn.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019