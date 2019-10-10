Albany Times Union Obituaries
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Route 150 and Shaver Road
West Sand Lake, NY
Elizabeth Sargent Castle Obituary
Castle, Elizabeth Sargent SNYDER'S LAKE Elizabeth Sargent Castle, 86 of Pershing Ave., died Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a brief illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Cecil W. Sargent and Leno Needham Sargent; and wife for 67 years of Stanton F. Castle. She was raised in Albany, then resided in Pittstown, and since 1960 at Snyder's Lake and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Mrs. Castle was a homemaker and a former member of the Snyder's Lake Home Bureau, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved knitting and gardening. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Susan A. (Gary) Martone, Zephyrhills, Fla., and Nancy M. Bloomfield, Snyder's Lake; a daughter-in-law, Cathleen Castle, Wynantskill; a sister, Ann Houston, Spokane, Wash.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, David S. Castle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service, Saturday, October 12, at 12 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery Route 150 and Shaver Road West Sand Lake with Rev. Charlie Yang officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Castle to the St. Peter's Hospice Inn 315 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019
