Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 8:30 AM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Joseph’s Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Seymour, Elizabeth "Betty" NASSAU Elizabeth "Betty" Barnes Seymour, 66 of Nassau and formerly of Troy, passed into eternal life on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Frances E. Duffy Barnes; and wife of the late Edward W. Seymour who passed away on November 4, 2004. Betty was employed by Grand Union Markets for many years as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time in Florida, going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially at her home having pool parties. Betty is survived by her children, Edward (Shannon) Seymour, Catherine Seymour, Sandra (Joseph) Downer and Melissa Novak. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Betty was the sister of Mary Theresa Barnes Agars, Robert Barnes, Brian (Mary Frances) Barnes, John (Jody) Barnes and the late Anne M. Honsinger. Betty is also survived by Anne's husband Dan Honsinger. The funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4- 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Betty's memory be made to The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.







Seymour, Elizabeth "Betty" NASSAU Elizabeth "Betty" Barnes Seymour, 66 of Nassau and formerly of Troy, passed into eternal life on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Frances E. Duffy Barnes; and wife of the late Edward W. Seymour who passed away on November 4, 2004. Betty was employed by Grand Union Markets for many years as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time in Florida, going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially at her home having pool parties. Betty is survived by her children, Edward (Shannon) Seymour, Catherine Seymour, Sandra (Joseph) Downer and Melissa Novak. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Betty was the sister of Mary Theresa Barnes Agars, Robert Barnes, Brian (Mary Frances) Barnes, John (Jody) Barnes and the late Anne M. Honsinger. Betty is also survived by Anne's husband Dan Honsinger. The funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4- 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Betty's memory be made to The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.