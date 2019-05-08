Elizabeth "Betty" Seymour

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
  • "So sorry for your loss."
    - Linda Darling
  • "To the entire Barnes family, Char and I are very sorry to..."
    - Byron Barnes
Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Church
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Seymour, Elizabeth "Betty" NASSAU Elizabeth "Betty" Barnes Seymour, 66 of Nassau and formerly of Troy, passed into eternal life on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Frances E. Duffy Barnes; and wife of the late Edward W. Seymour who passed away on November 4, 2004. Betty was employed by Grand Union Markets for many years as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time in Florida, going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially at her home having pool parties. Betty is survived by her children, Edward (Shannon) Seymour, Catherine Seymour, Sandra (Joseph) Downer and Melissa Novak. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Betty was the sister of Mary Theresa Barnes Agars, Robert Barnes, Brian (Mary Frances) Barnes, John (Jody) Barnes and the late Anne M. Honsinger. Betty is also survived by Anne's husband Dan Honsinger. The funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4- 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Betty's memory be made to The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.

