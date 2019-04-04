Kotansky, Elizabeth Sheehan WATERVLIET Elizabeth Sheehan Kotansky, 97 of Watervliet, beloved wife of the late Stephen Kotansky, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland with her loving family at her side. Born in Troy on July 26, 1921, she was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1938, and received her undergraduate from The College of Saint Rose in math as the valedictorian of the class of 1942. Betty went on to receive her master's degree in math education from Siena College in Loudonville. She was a budget analyst with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in Albany for over 10 years and was previously employed by the General Electric Co. in Schenectady as manager of the Calculations unit for 14 years. Betty was a former communicant of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and a volunteer at the Watervliet Library. Survivors include her children, M. Katherine (Mark) Kennedy of Niskayuna and Jean (Gary) Brooks of Fayetteville; her grandchildren, Steve (Christine) Kennedy, Brian (Jessica Jimenez) Kennedy, Keegan Kennedy, Cassia Brooks, and Olivia Brooks. She was the sister-in-law of RoseMarie Kotansky, cousin of Rev. Joseph Anselment; and lifelong friend of Catherine Schermerhorn Roberts. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet with Reverend Donald Rutherford officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment will be next to her husband in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery, Colonie. Donations to the Building, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary