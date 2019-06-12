Dillon, Elizabeth T. ALBANY Elizabeth 'Betty" Dillon, 90, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home after a long illness. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Theresa (Mattick) Soraghan. Prior to becoming a homemaker, Betty worked for the N.Y. Telephone Co. for a brief time and the Albany County Civil Defense Dept. as a clerk for 11 years. Wife of the late Thomas A. Dillon, she is survived by her son Michael (Maribeth) Dillon and two grandsons, Thomas and Daniel Dillon; her nephew Eddie (Mimi) Davis; her very special niece Patty (Stan) Prusinski and a grandnephew, Stan (Ellie) Prusinski. She was predeceased by her sister Mary (Ed) Davis. Betty's family would like to thank Community Hospice and the Eddy Nurses as well as all of her caretakers and our dear friends who helped watch over mom. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family on Thursday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019