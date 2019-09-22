Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth T. Lauenstein. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Lauenstein, Elizabeth T. ALBANY Elizabeth T. Lauenstein, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born on March 19, 1965, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan to Anne D. Lauenstein and Raymond J. Lauenstein Sr. (deceased) and lived in the Bronx, Natick, Mass., and Barrington, Ill. before growing up in Norwich, N.Y. where she graduated in the class of 1983. Fondly known as "the Bizbee," Liz was the beloved sister of Cecilia Lauenstein (Ron Nadeau) and Raymond Lauenstein Jr. (Allison W. Lauenstein); and the adored aunt of Ryan and Audrey Nadeau and Sophie and Hannah Lauenstein. An arts administration major at Wagner College, Liz graduated in 1987 and took a job with Cazenovia College before settling in Albany where she worked for the Albany Academy, American Institute of Banking and The University of Albany where she was a dedicated, loyal and respected member of the English Department for 15 years. Known for a willingness to assist students, faculty and colleagues at any time, personal or professional, and take on added responsibility outside of her job. An artist and photographer at heart, Liz was known for her thoughtful gestures, knack of finding the perfect stocking stuffers, pottery skills and nature inspired photographs taken on Cape Cod and in the Capital District. Liz cherished time with family and was the keeper of such family traditions as the annual pumpkin carving and the Cookie Family Lauenstein Christmas extravaganza. She also looked forward to the many Lake George, Cape Cod and Loon Lake vacations spent with her niece and nephew. Liz was the family record keeper and communicator and the person who kept the family connected. Liz maintained lasting friendships with her Wagner College friends and always looked forward to the annual girl's weekend. A sarcastic and dry sense of humor peppered with pithy remarks always made for fun discourse when she was in the room. Liz established an extensive network of friends around the country with common interests and love of art and culture. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Memorial services are planned for the spring and the family will make an announcement at a later date. Contributions may be made in memory of Liz either online at albany.edu/giving (note your gift is for the Elizabeth Lauenstein Memorial Fund) or send a check by mail. Please make check payable to The UAlbany Foundation, note your gift is in memory of Liz, and mail to 1400 Washington Avenue, UAB 226, Albany, NY, 12222. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

