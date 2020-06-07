Fitzgerald, Elizabeth VanDerVolgen COLONIE Elizabeth VanDerVolgen Fitzgerald, 82, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Howard and Bernice Beardsley VanDerVolgen. She was the beloved mother of Raymond Shepard (Colleen) of Averil Park, Steven Shepard (Brenda) of Ravena, and Catherine Hughes (Robert) of Colonie; sister of Carol Rodolfo of Colonie; and niece of Leona Tripp also of Colonie. Liz is survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and worked hard for her family. She will be missed by a host of family and friends. No services will be planned at this time. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.