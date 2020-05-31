Matterson, Elizabeth Vincent FALLS CHURCH, Va. Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Vincent Matterson, 84, died on May 27, 2020. Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth Vincent. Liz graduated from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1953, Cazenovia Junior College in 1955 and State Teachers' College at Albany in 1957. She taught English in East Greenbush, and Rochester, and later worked for the family company, Matterson Associates, which provided management services to small trade and professional associations. During that time, she served as executive director for the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists and the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Susan in 2006; and her brother Donald (Mary) Vincent Jr. of Mechanicville.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Curtiss; her daughter Deborah (Rob) Hamlin of Falls Church, Va.; Rob Hamlin's son Andre Krueger of Olympia, Wash.; niece Kim (Mike) Mann and their son Michael of Mechanicville; nephew Donald (Shari) Vincent II of Webster, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Margaret Frederick of Marietta, Ohio, and Jean (James) Terrell of Tully, N.Y. and Sebring, Fla.; and brother-in-law James (Nancy) Matterson of Jackson, Tenn. Her extended family of Mattersons, Terrells, Fredericks and Bacons include much-loved nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children. Also, an important part of her life was Debbie and Rob's "little brother" Darrell Wyatt and his mother Rebecca. Liz was an active member of the Delmar Presbyterian Church in Delmar, beginning in 1966. She served as elder and chairperson of the Administration Committee and Personnel Committee. With husband Curt, she lived in Delmar for over 50 years. They moved to Sebring, Fla., full-time in 2015. There, she was an active member of the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and held roles on several committees. Liz was blessed with many longtime friends, too numerous to mention by name. Liz loved spending time with family and friends, reading, and, by her own admission, napping and eating out. Arrangements will be coordinated through the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A celebration of life will be held this summer or fall as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Bethlehem Cemetery on Kenwood and Elsmere Avenues. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Liz Matterson's name to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 US-98, Sebring, FL, 33876, (863) 655-0713, slpc.embarqspace.com or to Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054, (518) 439-9252, delmarpres.org. applebeefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.