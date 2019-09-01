Williams, Elizabeth Wagner ATLANTIS, Fla. Elizabeth Wagner Williams, 94, formerly of Loudonville, passed away peacefully at her home in Atlantis, Fla. on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born in New Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Frank Wagner and Katie Van Deusen. A longtime resident of the Capital District, Mrs. Williams relocated to Florida in 2005. Mrs. William had been employed in several New York State governmental positions starting with Gov. Averell Harriman and served as an assistant appointment's officer in both Gov. Hugh Carey's and Gov. Mario Cuomo's Appointment Office retiring in 1983. An avid golfer, she was a member of Wolferts Roost Country Club. She was predeceased by her husband, F. James Williams; as well as her brother, Fred Wagner; and her sisters, Mildred Carter, Katherine Fleischman and Avis Stanley. She is survived by her nieces, Mrs. Carol (Karl) Felsen of Guilderland and Mrs. Suzanne (Richard) Brenner of Atlantis, Fla.; and a nephew, Robert (Jeanne) Stanley of St. Petersburg, Fla. Arrangements are through the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Fla.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019