Armstrong, Ella E. ALTAMONT Ella E. Armstrong, 94, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Stony Creek in Warren County on April 20, 1924, to the late Thompson and Vera (nee Mesick) Ward. She graduated from Altamont High School in 1941 and went on to Eastman Dental School in Rochester. Ella was a dental hygienist teacher for the Guilderland School District for many years, retiring in 1968. She was a lifetime member of the Altamont Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, serving 65 years. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler and was on a traveling bowling league. She is survived by her siblings, Katherine Matson, Lewis Ward, John Ward, Vera Ward and David Ward; her children, Charles "Tom" Armstrong and his wife Candace, and Allen Ward Armstrong and his wife Donna; and was a beloved grandmother to several grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Robert Armstrong; her daughter E. Charlayne Turner; her sister Roberta Chesebrough; her brother Thompson Bertel Ward. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 12 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont. Interment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary