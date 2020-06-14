Parker, Ella F. COLONIE Ella F. Parker, in her 100th year, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Schenectady Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Hillsdale, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late William and Ella Goodrich. Ella was predeceased by her husband Melbourne E. Parker in 1995. She was the mother of E. Frances (David) Bennett, Richard (Tracy) Dougherty and the late Cecilia Jean Johnson. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.