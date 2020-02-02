Ella Kikuno Campbell

Obituary
Campbell, Ella Kikuno GLENMONT Ella Kikuno Campbell passed into eternal life on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Ella was an active parishioner, ordained elder and professional in the Reformed Church in America where she served in various capacities for over fifty years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as cooking, gardening, reading, knitting/crocheting and music. Ella will be lovingly remembered by her children, Nalani (Keith) White and Peter (Kim) White; and her six grandchildren, Connor, Zachary, Sienna, Kiana, Finley and Beckett. She will also be fondly remembered by her three sisters, Ellen Ozaki, Anne (Doug) Uemura and Edie Palmer; as well as the Pappianne family and many nieces and nephews. Ella was predeceased by her husband, The Reverend Jack K. White. A memorial service in celebration of Ella's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. in the First Church in Albany, 110 N. Pearl St., Albany with The Reverend John Paalberg officiating. Donations may be made to a memorial fund at the First Church in Albany in Ella Campbell's name. reillyandson.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
