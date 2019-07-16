Amidon, Ella M. PETERSBURGH Ella M. Sweener Amidon, 88, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Bennington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Stephentown on February 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Louis N. and Florence D. Moon Sweener. Ella attended Berlin Central School and later in her life in 1995 returned to Troy High School to earn her high school diploma. She was employed by Robert Reis Undergarment and WJ. Cowee, Inc. both in Berlin, Bennington Convalescent Center, Berkshire Farm in Canaan as a nurse's aide and was a nanny for Dr. Charles Salem and Dr. Sarah Dahl both of Bennington, Vt. Ella was a member of the Cherry Plain Community Christian Church and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She was the wife of the late Howard G. Amidon who died in 1998; beloved mother of Charles J. (Sharon) Amidon of Forsyth, Mont. and Howard G. (Bonnie) Amidon Jr. of Petersburgh; grandmother of Brad and Brian Amidon, April Larabee, Elizabeth, Jason, Howard III and Stephen Amidon; great-grandmother of Marcus and Stacey Larabee and Austin Bortell; sister of Nelson W. "Pete" Sweener of Troy, Anna C. Geraldi of New Lebanon, Arthur D. Sweener of Alabama and the late James F. Sweener and Gladys I. Martinson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Rd, Petersburgh with a calling hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 190, Petersburgh, NY, 12138 or to the Petersburgh Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 164, Petersburgh, NY, 12138. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019