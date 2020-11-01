Johnson, Ella Mae (Overby) ALBANY On October 28, 2020, Ella Mae (Overby) Johnson quietly passed on to her eternal reward after a long illness of Alzheimer's. Ella was born on May 13, 1936, to Helen (James) Barnes and Sam Snead in Hudson. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. She married Albert Lee Johnson Sr. in 1954 in the Metropolitan Baptist Church. Ella worked at David's women's store, grand way as fashion manager and retired from K-Mart as fashion manager. She worked at Fashion Fare in Macy's Colonie Center for many years. Ella leaves to cherish her wonderful life her children, Veronica Lee Johnson of Schenectady, Jerome Lee (Lisa) Johnson of Alexandria Va., and the late Albert Lee Johnson Jr.; five grandchildren, Donald Nobles, Drea Nobles, Dequanna Jackson, Daiguan Johnson, and Alana McNeal; five great-grandchildren; seven siblings, James Beverly, Priscilla (William) Wideman, Rev. Beverly Timmons, Margaret Brandon, Marjorie Barnes,William (Linda) Barnes, Helen (Harry) Hart Sr.; many relatives and friends. The late John Beverly, sibling, predeceased her. Thanks and appreciation to Heritage Home for Women, Hudson Park fourth floor staff, Metroplitan Baptist Church, Reverend Damone Johnson, and Garland Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Graceland Cemetery.