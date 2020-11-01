1/1
Ella Mae (Overby) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Ella Mae (Overby) ALBANY On October 28, 2020, Ella Mae (Overby) Johnson quietly passed on to her eternal reward after a long illness of Alzheimer's. Ella was born on May 13, 1936, to Helen (James) Barnes and Sam Snead in Hudson. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. She married Albert Lee Johnson Sr. in 1954 in the Metropolitan Baptist Church. Ella worked at David's women's store, grand way as fashion manager and retired from K-Mart as fashion manager. She worked at Fashion Fare in Macy's Colonie Center for many years. Ella leaves to cherish her wonderful life her children, Veronica Lee Johnson of Schenectady, Jerome Lee (Lisa) Johnson of Alexandria Va., and the late Albert Lee Johnson Jr.; five grandchildren, Donald Nobles, Drea Nobles, Dequanna Jackson, Daiguan Johnson, and Alana McNeal; five great-grandchildren; seven siblings, James Beverly, Priscilla (William) Wideman, Rev. Beverly Timmons, Margaret Brandon, Marjorie Barnes,William (Linda) Barnes, Helen (Harry) Hart Sr.; many relatives and friends. The late John Beverly, sibling, predeceased her. Thanks and appreciation to Heritage Home for Women, Hudson Park fourth floor staff, Metroplitan Baptist Church, Reverend Damone Johnson, and Garland Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Graceland Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
I love you Ella and miss you already.
Sometimes you knew me and that was a blessed day. You were the eldest and loved your position. You were always a diva and walked prim and proper as a lady.
Beverly
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved