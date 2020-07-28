Hardy, Ellen A. HALFMOON Ellen A. Hardy, 64, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family at her side. Ellen was born in Cohoes, the daughter of the late William Trombley and the late Lois Trombley. Ellen spent much of her childhood in Cohoes, attending Keveny Memorial Academy before moving to Clifton Park at the age of seventeen and graduated from Shenendehowa High School. Afterward, Ellen entered the United States Air Force, training as a medic. She spoke with pride about flying on the Nightingale, a flying hospital. She received her L.P.N. through Saratoga County BOCES and an associate degree from Mildred Elly. Ellen had many different jobs through her years, working as a nurse in different hospitals and facilities, was a territory manager for the American Red Cross, manager for the MS Society, worked in the beverage industry and finally ended up as a mortgage opener for SEFCU. Her passion was centered around her family and she spoke with pride of her four children and nine grandchildren. Holidays were special times with Ellen and she was known for her decorations and her wonderful dinner parties for family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Sean; and children, Coriellen Houck (Jason), Melissa Berkowitz (Jason), Charles Travis IV (Kaity) and Edward Bell III. "Gammy Bunny" so loved her grandchildren, Jayden, Jackson, Julia, Charlie, Anna, Avery, Chase, Ryan and Matthew. Ellen is also survived by her sister, Christine Cashin (Michael); and her stepmother, Roselois Trombley, who is living in California. She is also survived by three stepbrothers and their spouses. She was predeceased by her brother William Trombley III and his wife Judy. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, July 31, from 5-8 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. On August 1, at 11 a.m. there will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady. Following, we will be celebrating her wonderful life at Ravenswood Restaurant, 1021 Route 146, Clifton Park from 12:30-3 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect at all venues. Please remember your personal face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name would be appreciated to: Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306, phone: 718-987-1931 www.tunnel2towers.org
; or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302 or www.animalprotective.org
