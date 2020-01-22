Carrow, Ellen GUILDERLAND Ellen F. Carrow, 56, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Tupper Lake, N.Y. to Alfred and Mary Jane Carrow. Ellen moved to Guilderland at a young age and soon became involved in athletics and music. Her talent of playing woodwind instruments attracted invitations to play in All State orchestras. Ellen graduated from Guilderland High School and attended SUNY Albany. Ellen loved precious time with her daughter traveling to Maine, taking cruises, enjoying simple quiet evening strolls and attending Monica's school and swimming events where she volunteered as time keeper. Ellen will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all, wonderful smile, and gift for making everyone feel special. Life challenges never prevented her outpouring of love for others. Management, coordination and customer service all describe the roles Ellen fulfilled throughout her careers. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, her pride and joy Monica Kathryn Beach; siblings, M. Theresa Donnelly of Guilderland, Melanie (David) Carrow-Colpoys of Ballston Lake, Charles M. (Julieann) Carrow of Guilderland, Lesley A. (Michael) Markham of Guilderland, Jessica R. Carrow of Guilderland, Jeremy J. Carrow of Guilderland, Anthony J. (Christina) Carrow of Guilderland and the late Kathryn, Martin and Monica Carrow. Also survived by ten nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Westmere. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ellen's family on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are invited. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 or Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Ellen Carrow. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020