Alsdorf, Ellen D. CHARLTON Ellen D. Alsdorf, 83, died October 13, 2020. Call, 4-7 p.m. Friday at funeral home. Service, 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Rd., Scotia. glenvillefuneralhome.com

