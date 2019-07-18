Ring, Ellen F. RENSSELAER Ellen F. Ring, 61 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Ellen was born on August 19, 1957, in Albany the daughter of Ethelyn P. (Van Gelder) Vooris and the late Ronald A. Vooris. She was an administrative assistant for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance for over 30 years before retiring. She was predeceased by her husband John Ring. Survivors include her mother Ethelyn Vooris; a daughter Amber (Michael George) Ring; siblings, Eppie (Howard) Finch, Ronald (Debbie) Vooris Jr., James (Kathy) Vooris, Paul (Pam) Vooris, Mark Vooris, Karen Corbin, Michael Vooris, Kip Vooris, Andrew (Kelly) Vooris, Kevin Vooris, and Gregory (Debbie) Vooris; her best friend Susanna (Bill) Lauster; and a grandson Marius Tucker. She is also survived by a plethora of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Friends and family are invited to her calling hours on Saturday prior to the funeral from 9-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery. Please make condolences and donations to the Trusted Crowd funding site at www.wjrockefeller.com. Published in Albany Times Union from July 18 to July 19, 2019