Elmendorf, Ellen Fehsenfeld ALBANY Ellen Fehsenfeld Elmendorf, 95, entered eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by her family at Eddy Village Green. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's newspaper or may be viewed sooner at www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral services on Friday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Albany. There will be no public visitation, and interment in the Albany Rural Cemetery will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Ellen F. Elmendorf may send a contribution to either the Albany Institute of History and Art, 125 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12210 or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 107 State St., Albany, NY, 12207. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
