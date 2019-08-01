Scott, Ellen G. GHENT Mrs. Ellen G. Scott, 95, passed away on July 19, 2019, a long-time resident of Fort Edward, N.Y. Ellen was a professor of nursing at Columbia University for 15 years, and director of the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, N.Y., for 23 years. She was a member of Schenectady Zonta Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), and the Harvard Nurses' Health Study. For complete obituary visit frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019