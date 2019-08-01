Ellen G. Scott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen G. Scott.
Service Information
French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home
25 Railroad Ave
Chatham, NY
12037
(518)-392-2811
Obituary
Send Flowers

Scott, Ellen G. GHENT Mrs. Ellen G. Scott, 95, passed away on July 19, 2019, a long-time resident of Fort Edward, N.Y. Ellen was a professor of nursing at Columbia University for 15 years, and director of the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, N.Y., for 23 years. She was a member of Schenectady Zonta Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), and the Harvard Nurses' Health Study. For complete obituary visit frenchblasl.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.