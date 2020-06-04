Serafino, Ellen J. (Crewell) DELMAR Ellen J. (Crewell) Serafino of Delmar, surprised us all and passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2020. Born on September 24, 1943, and raised in Clarksville, N.Y., Ellen was the daughter of the late Alfred B. Crewell and Juanita A. Crewell Rarick. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Donna (Steve) Zelanko and Debbie (Jim) O'Connor; grandchildren, Jessica Zelanko, Hillary (Dan) Jablonski, Ryan and Katie O'Connor; great-grandchildren, Sunny and Mya Jablonski, and Dillon O'Connor; siblings, Sue Alberts, Alfred (Sandy) Crewell, Robin (Jake) Bates, and Brian Rarick; abundantly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends, including the entire Caswell family. After graduating from Bethlehem Central High School, she started her family and was a dedicated, loving mother who cherished her two daughters more than anything in the world - they were her everything. She then became the most loving and adorning grandmother and great-grandmother "G.G." Her career spanned several industries including hair-dressing, insurance, and ultimately focusing on the food industry. As owner and operator of the Green Hill Cafe in Norton Hill, N.Y. for many years, Ellen loved and was loved by all of her regulars. She then worked at the Leo O'Brien Building in food service for several years before ending her career working at Delmar Place where she was adored by all the residents. Continuing throughout her career and family life, she truly demonstrated her work ethic, individuality, independence, and strength, among many other qualities that we will remember her for. Most notably was her determination to do everything on her own terms, with a "can-do" attitude that inspired everyone around her. She selflessly supported her family through good times and bad. She was a comforting supportive foundation for this family who left too soon and who will be missed and cherished forever. Aside from her love for her family and friends, Ellen loved gambling, particularly enjoying trips to Saratoga with her daughters, brother, Al, sister-in-law, Sandy, and her sister Sue. She also found great enjoyment in gardening and watching the wildlife behind her Delmar home, even if said wildlife destroyed her gardens. Ellen was registered to be part of the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program is on pause at this time. Regardless, she was proud to have committed her body to science. Because a service can not be held at this time, a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201 or give.capitalcityrescuemission.org/give, a special organization that she continuously supported for many years, or to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110 or donatenow.networkforgood.org/141563.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.