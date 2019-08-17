Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Kieweg. View Sign Service Information Dwyer Funeral Home 776 North Street Pittsfield , MA 01201 (413)-442-5094 Memorial service 10:00 AM Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Lenox , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kieweg, Ellen NEW LEBANON Mrs. Ellen Kieweg, 79 of New Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Glen Cove, N.Y., on December 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Herman and Inga Pearson Holgersen, she graduated from Glen Cove High School. Ellen then went on to further her education, earning her bachelor's degree in biology from St. Lawrence University. Ellen worked as a laboratory technician for six years at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City. Ellen then taught biology at Lee High School. After a year there, she followed her true passion and worked in many schools as a naturalist educator for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Ellen was an avid birder and botanist. She enjoyed exploring nature and sharing her knowledge and observations with all. Besides her husband, Charles Kieweg of New Lebanon, whom she married on June 19, 1971, Ellen is survived by her two children, Douglas Kieweg of Albuquerque, N.M., and Heather Kieweg of St. Paul, Minn. Ellen also leaves behind her sister, Sonja Callahan of Glen Cove; brother, Norman Holgersen of Victoria, Texas; and four grandchildren, Ada, Tatiana, Casimir and Maisie. A memorial service for Mrs. Ellen Kieweg will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, Mass. Follow Route 20 from Pittsfield to Dugway Road on the right in Lenox and continue following the signs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canaan Congregational Church or Mass Audubon Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201 in her memory. Donations for the church cannot be made online but may be made through the Dwyer Funeral Home.



